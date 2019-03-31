Soldiers kill Boko Haram commander, 15 other terrorists – Official

Pic.3. Jamila Adams (R) and her mother, after she was rescued from Boko Haram insurgents' captivity by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, at Pulka in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno on Tuesday (9/1/18). 00141/9/1/2018/Rabiu Sani/BJO/NAN

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), has neutralised a Boko Haram commander, Malloum Moussa, and 15 of his foot soldiers during a clearance operation on Lake Chad Island.

According to a statement by Timothy Antigha, the spokesman of the task force on Sunday, troops destroyed five gun trucks belonging to the terrorists in the operation.

He said the troops also arrested a woman whose relationship with the terrorists is yet to be determined.

Mr Antigha said intelligence revealed that Mr Moussa who had one eye was a high ranking Boko Haram commander who has jurisdiction in the entire Southern island, including Daban Masara, Kirta Wulgo and Koleram.

“He was notorious for imposing hefty levies on farmers, fishermen and cattle herders to fund Boko Haram terrorism and insurgency in the locality,” he said.

(NAN)

