Bauchi Election Tribunal receives 16 petitions

Seven petitions are for the senatorial elections while seven others were for the House of Representatives elections conduct on February 23.

The Election Tribunal in Bauchi State said on Friday that it had so far received 16 petitions from individuals and political parties on the just concluded Governorship, National and State Assembly elections conducted in the state.

The Secretary of the Tribunal, Bello Abdullahi said this in Bauchi in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mr Abdullahi explained that seven petitions were for the senatorial elections while seven others were for the House of Representatives elections conduct on February 23.

He further explained that the remaining two petitions were for the State Assembly elections held on March 9.

Mr Abdullahi said most of the petitioners were alleging that widespread irregularities were committed during the last general elections.

He said other petitioners had complained over alleged non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

The secretary also explained that some petitioners had complained about falsification of educational qualifications by some elected candidates.

