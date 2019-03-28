Boko Haram: UN announces $2mn donation from Japan to address North-east crisis

Cross section of IDPs
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has announced a $2 million donation from Japan which it said will provide life-changing support to people and communities affected by insecurity in North-east Nigeria.

This information was contained in a mail sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday by WFP.

The region has been rocked by insecurity as a result of the activities of the dreaded Boko Haram, who are seeking to carve out an independent Islamic state. Thousands have died while many more have been displaced by the insurgents.

The WFP is aimed at saving lives in emergencies and changing lives for millions through sustainable development.

WFP works in more than 80 countries around the world, including Nigeria, feeding people caught in conflict and disasters.

The statement noted that as part of WFP’s efforts to build stability across communities in North-east Nigeria, “Japan’s contribution will support more than 48,000 women and men to rebuild their livelihoods.”

It also said WFP will provide food purchased with these funds “to help people growing crops, raising livestock and rehabilitating assets that may have been damaged during conflict in the region”.

“The government of Japan is committed to supporting Nigerian and international efforts to ensure that millions of people in need of food in North-east Nigeria do not go hungry,” Shigeru Umetsu, Chargé d’affaires ad interim of Japan to Nigeria was quoted as saying.

“It’s expected that this funding will alleviate the suffering of people in the affected states.”

The statement said Japan’s support will complement WFP’s lifesaving efforts in Nigeria wherein some people will be provided cash or food assistance every month, and women and children receive supplementary nutritional support.

“This funding from the Government of Japan is most welcome at this time,” said Myrta Kaulard, WFP Representative in Nigeria.

“In partnership with Japan, WFP can maintain its focus on protecting people and making them self-reliant again because ultimately, we want to stop these people from becoming dependent on food assistance,” the official said.

WFP said it hopes other donors will follow suit to support the initiative.

