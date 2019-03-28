Yobe gov-elect receives Certificate of Return

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday presented certificate of return to Yobe State governor-elect, MaiMala Buni and his deputy, Idi Gubana.

Baba Afro, INEC National Commissioner in charge of Bauchi, Gombe and Yobe, presented the certificates to Messrs Buni and Gubana with a call on them to fulfill their campaign promises to the electorate.

The governor-elect commended INEC for adhering sufficiently to the electoral laws which improved the rating of the election by international and local observers as transparent, free, fair, credible and acceptable.

Mr Buni said the independence enjoyed by INEC assisted the commission to execute its duties freely with sufficient compliance to the provisions of the electoral law.

“The outcome of the election is therefore, a true reflection of the people’s verdict; it is also an account that the votes of the electorate truly count.

“I am more impressed with the swift measures taken by the commission to address emerging challenges by ensuring timely and adequate deployment of personnel, materials and equipment for credible and acceptable elections,” he said.

Mr Buni however urged INEC to identify areas in need of improvement for the electoral process to be more credible and acceptable.

He commended security agencies for safe and peaceful elections in the state.

“The civility demonstrated by the officers and men of the security agencies makes you good ambassadors of your various organizations,” he said.

He assured that he would justify the confidence reposed on him by the people.

“We shall strive to ensure continuity, consolidation and expand the achievements recorded by the Gaidam administration,” he said.

Mr Buni also commended Umaru Iliya, the PDP governorship candidate for conceding defeat.

Ahmed Makama, the state’s INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, also presented certificates of return the 24 elected members of the state House of Assembly.

(NAN)