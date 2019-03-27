INEC presents Certificate of Return to Borno governor-elect, elected legislators

Borno governor-elect, Babagana Zulum
Borno governor-elect, Babagana Zulum

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday in Maiduguri, presented Certificate of Return to Borno governor-elect, Babagana Zulum.

The commission also presented similar certificates to the 28 elected members of the State House of Assembly.

Ahmed Mu’azu, the INEC Federal Commissioner in charge of Borno, Adamawa and Taraba, assisted by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mohammed Magaji, presented the certificates to the elected political office holders.
Mr Mu’azu called on Mr Zulum and other elected representatives to deliver on their campaign promises and work for the development of the state and country at large.

“I congratulate eligible voters who voted you into power for being law-abiding despite the security challenges facing the northeast region.

“To the elected candidates, it is pertinent on all of you to keep your campaign promises and work hard towards the development of the state and nation at large,” he said.

Mr Mu’azu also commended election workers, security agencies, political parties; observer groups and other stakeholders, over the peaceful conduct of the elections.

In his response, Mr Zulum pledged to consolidate on the successes recorded by Kashim Shettima’s administration.

Mr Zulum said that he would accord priority to the Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Resettlement (RRR) programmes to fast-track restoration of peace and resettlement of displaced communities.

He added that his administration would initiate sound programmes to address the root cause of Boko-Haram insurgency, provide job opportunities to the unemployed youth as well as promote discipline and social rehabilitation.

The governor-elect called for support of elected members of National and State Assemblies, to enable him move the state forward.

NAN reports that the event was attended by Kashim Shettima, his deputy, Usman Durkwa, Senators Ali Ndume and Habu Kyari, as well as members of the National Assembly.

(NAN)

