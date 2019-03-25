Bauchi governor denies conceding defeat to PDP’s Bala Mohammed

Bauch State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar

The press secretary to Bauchi State governor, Abubakar Alsadique, says his principal, Muhammed Abubakar, has not conceded defeat to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Bala Mohammed.

Mr Mohammed, a former senator and FCT minister, polled the largest number of votes so far declared by the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) in the yet to be concluded Bauchi State governorship election.

After the last supplementary election, Bauchi State has one more hurdle to cross, which is the collation of results from Tafawa Balewa local government.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Abubakar on Monday morning lost a suit at an Abuja High Court where he sought to stop INEC from resuming collation of the Tafawa Balewa local government result.

On Monday afternoon, while the INEC in Bauchi State resumed the regeneration of election results from Tafawa Balewa local government, the news went wild on social media that the governor had conceded defeat and congratulated Mr Mohammed.

The governor’s spokesperson promptly issued a statement debunking the report.

“Our attention has been drawn to a trending fake news, said to have been issued by me on behalf of His Excellency,” the spokesperson wrote.

“The said news is a fake news. We have genuine channels of disseminating all our press statements to media organisations, which we have not done.

“It should, therefore, be disregarded, please.”

