Bauchi Supplementary Election: INEC Returning Officer finally arrives, collation commences

Bauchi State on the map
The Returning Officer for Bauchi State Governorship Election, Muhammed Kyari, has finally arrived at the state collation centre.

Mr Kyari was absent at the collation centre all through Saturday night causing a delay in collation and announcement of the state supplementary governorship election results by about 10 hours.

The delay had caused tension in Bauchi town with concerned citizens worrying that their collective mandate may be tampered with.

The Bauchi State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Ibrahim Abdullahi, had earlier informed stakeholders at the collation centre that the RO was on his way last night. A statement that later turned out to be false as he did not show up until about 8.30 a.m.

As the collation resumed at about 9.25 a.m., the RO did not give any explanation for his absence. But the REC, Mr Abdullahi, simply offered an apology on his behalf before the collation commenced.

