FEC approves construction of new building for Adamawa State University

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the construction of a new faculty building at Adamawa State University, Mubi.

This was revealed Wednesday by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, at the end of the meeting of the council which held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja and chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The new building, which is for the Faculty of Arts, is to be constructed at a cost of N613,395,650.

The project is being undertaken by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) and has been awarded to a company called Spectrum engineering.

Mr Adamu also announced that the meeting has approved the adoption of the Safe Schools Declaration.

The Safe School declaration is an inter-governmental political commitment by governments that was recommended for endorsement by all countries at an international conference held in Oslo, Norway, on May 28, 2015.

Mr Adamu said with Wednesday’s endorsement, Nigeria is now committed to implementing the Safe School guidelines.

Explaining the modus operandi, Mr Adamu said “the Safe School initiative will come in proper focus when there is some conflict and the federal government will come to their aid but they themselves are doing what they are supposed to do in all the places where they are affected by the conflict.”