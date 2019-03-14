Election: APC, PDP each wins 11 seats in Adamawa Assembly

Adamawa House of Assembly. [Photo credit: SundiataPost]

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday, announced that the All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party won 11 seats each in the Adamawa State House of Assembly election held on Saturday.

Kasim Gaidam, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa, who made the announcement in Yola, said the African Democratic Congress won one seat in the election.

He said ADC won the seat in Mayo-Belwa Local Government Area.

He pointed out that Adamawa had 25 members in the State House of Assembly.

‘‘The two remaining State Assembly Election of Uba/Gaya and Nassarawo/Binyeri in Hong and Mayo-Belwa local government areas would be conducted on March 23.’’

Mr Gaidam said the Nassarawo-Binueri State Assembly election was deferred due to the death of the APC candidate before the election.

He said “the Uba/Gaya State Assembly election could not be concluded on March 9 due to cancellation of results in some polling units.’’

Mr Gaidam also said of the eight seats for the House of Representatives, both APC and PDP each won four seats.

He said PDP got two senators from Adamawa Northern and Southern Senatorial Districts while APC won Adamawa Central.

On the state governorship supplementary election in the 44 polling units, he said the Commission had fixed March 23 for the re-run election. (NAN)

