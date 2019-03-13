Multinational Joint Task Force neutralises fleeing insurgents in Borno

Related News

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has neutralised the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Borno State.

NAF’s spokesperson, Ibikunle Daramola, an air commodore, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, in Abuja, said the operation was carried out on Tuesday at Tumbun Rego Area, on the Lake Chad fringes of northern Borno.

“The Nigerian Air Force has continued to provide active support to ensure success of Operation YANCIN TAFKI, the joint multi-national operation aimed at routing remnants of ISWAP terrorists in the Lake Chad Basin area,’’ Mr Daramola said.

He explained that NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms and Alpha Jet attack aircraft, working in synergy with ISR platforms and attack aircraft from the NAF supported surface troops of the MNJTF.

The spokesperson said the operation aimed at pursuing and decimating fleeing ISWAP fighters around the Rego Area on March 12.

“The effectiveness of interdiction and close air support missions conducted by the attack aircraft of the two countries facilitated the routing of the terrorists at Arege.

“It resulted in the killing of 33 fighters, destruction of some terrorists’ equipment as well as the recovery of an array of weapons and equipment,” he said.

Mr Daramola also disclosed that the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE had continued to provide airlift support to troops of participating national contingents of Operation YANCIN TAFKI.

He said this had enhanced liaison between the various Commanders and facilitated visits to forward locations.

“NAF ISR platforms and helicopters are also providing aerial command posts for enhanced coordination of close air support missions, as well as fire control support for ground artillery bombardment of terrorists’ positions,” he said.

Mr Daramola said the NAF, operating in concert with allied air and surface forces, would continue to sustain its efforts to support all operations in the North East.

(NAN)