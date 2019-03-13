Customs seizes 300 bags of imported rice in Borno

Smuggled rice impounded by Nigeria Customs5
File photo of Smuggled rice impounded by Nigeria Customs

The Borno-Yobe Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Wednesday, said it seized a truck conveying 300 bags of imported rice in Borno.

The Zonal Controller of the Command, Abdullahi Biu, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Maiduguri.

Mr Biu disclosed that the truck was intercepted by men of the command along Bama-Banki Road on March 5, following intelligence report that it was conveying imported rice concealed with animal feeds and charcoals.

He added that the driver was arrested while trying to escape.

The commander listed other seized items to include; smoked fish, soap, rice, maize, sesame seeds, and soya beans, noting that the items were used to conceal the rice.

Mr Biu also said the command recorded significant progress in securing the land borders in spite of Boko Haram’s insurgency in the region.

“The command generated more than N136 million representing 99.1 per cent of the 2018 revenue target, in spite of Boko Haram insurgency.

“We also recorded nine seizures with cumulative duty paid value of N283 million within the period, only three of the 15 border posts were operating on skeletal,” he said.

He, however, said that activities of insurgents on trades, businesses and security agencies in Gamboru-Banki and Gaidam axis, had negatively affected the revenue of the command.

Mr Biu said the ban imposed on the importation of dry fish and livestock also led to the drop in revenue.

He said that the command was working in collaboration with the military, police, other security agencies and trade associations to secure the borders and improve revenue.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.