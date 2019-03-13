Soldiers repel Boko Haram attack on military base – Official

Nigerian Army
Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday said its troops successfully foiled a coordinated attack by Boko Haram insurgents at a military location in Borno.

Ado Isa, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole, stated this in a statement issued in Maiduguri.

Mr Isa disclosed that troops of 152 Battalion neutralised a number of the insurgents when they attempted to infiltrate its location on Monday at Bula-Yobe-Banki axis in Borno.

He said that the troops killed unspecified number of the insurgents while many of them escaped with gunshot wounds, adding that various caliber of ammunition and equipment were recovered in the encounter.

Mr Isa said “the dogged troops of 152 Battalion successfully crushed some Boko Haram terrorists when they attempted to infiltrate their location on March 11, 2019, at about 19.00 hours at Bula –Yobe-Banki axis in Borno.

“The terrorists, in their futile attempt came in with several gun trucks mounted with Anti-Aircraft (AA) guns and motorcycles.

“The troops engaged the terrorists with superior fire power and inflicted heavy casualty on them and their equipment.

“The fierce gun battle set confusion and disorganisation in the terrorists’ camp, with them withdrawing in disarray while the troops gave them a hot pursuit.

“In the process, unconfirmed number of terrorists was neutralised while several others fled with gunshot wounds”.

Mr Isa added that a gun truck mounted with AA gun and several motorcycles belonging to the insurgents were destroyed, while one gun truck mounted with AA gun and Mortar Carrier were recovered from the terrorists.

According to him, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Benson Akinroluyo, through the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, and Commander Sector 1, Operation Lafiya Dole, Brig.-Gen. Bulama Biu, commended the troops over their gallantry.

Mr Akinroluyo called on the troops to maintain the aggressive posture and sustain the offensive.
(NAN)

