BREAKING: PDP floors APC In Taraba governorship election

The incumbent governor of Taraba State and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Darius Ishaku, has scored a majority of votes in Saturday’s governorship election.
According to the breakdown of the results from the 16 local government areas (LGAs), the PDP won 12 LGAs while the All Progressive Congress’ candidate, Sani Danladi, claimed victory in the four other LGAs.
PDP’s biggest tally was recorded in Wukari LGA where the party polled a total of 92,527 while the APC had 34,995 votes
The PDP also had it nice in Takum LGA where the present governor hails from as they recorded 50,562 votes compared to APC’s 14,014.
While the incumbent governor recorded a landslide victory in his own LGA, his deputy could not replicate same.
The Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Haruna Manu, lost his local government area to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The Returning Officer for governorship election in Gassol LGA, Clement Anake, while announcing the results for governorship election said APC got 46,385 votes while PDP got 28,182 votes.
For the APC, their biggest win was in Jalingo LGA where the party got 58,511 compared to the PDP’s 31,917.
The APC also won in Gassol, Ibbi and Karim Lamido LGAs.
The collation of the announced results was being done at the time of this report. Mr Ishaku is expected to be declared governor-elect at the end of the exercise.
Here is the breakdown of the results of the 16 LGAs
1) GASSOL LGA
APC: 46,385
PDP: 28,181
UDP: 1577
2) Zing LGA
APC: 7105
PDP: 31,619
UDP: 699
3) ARDO-KOLA LGA
APC: 19,617
PDP: 22,208
UDP: 576
4) YORRO LGA
APC: 6,712
PDP: 16,278
UDP: 725
5) LAU LGA
APC; 12,542
PDP; 20,881
UDP 659
6) USSA LGA
APC: 10,209
PDP: 20,567
UDP: 1,795
7) TAKUM L G A
APC: 14,014
PDP: 50,562
UDP: 1676
8) GASHAKA L G A
APC:10,746
PDP: 12,592
UDP: 505
9) JALINGO L G A
APC: 58,511
PDP: 31,917
UDP: 1698
10) BALI L G A
APC: 31,357
PDP: 34,744
UDP: 476
11) IBI L G A
APC: 18,616
PDP: 13,630
UDP: 253
12) DONGA L G A
APC: 13,707
PDP: 42,696
UDP: 1834
13) Wukari LGA
APC: 34,995
PDP: 92,527
UDP: 1638
14. Kurmi LGA
APC: 3815
PDP: 28,519
UDP: 595
15. Karim Lamido LGA
APC: 44, 480
PDP: 34, 892
UDP : 1327
16. Sardauna
APC: 29, 924
PDP: 38, 618
UDP: 256