BREAKING: PDP floors APC In Taraba governorship election

The incumbent governor of Taraba State and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Darius Ishaku, has scored a majority of votes in Saturday’s governorship election.

According to the breakdown of the results from the 16 local government areas (LGAs), the PDP won 12 LGAs while the All Progressive Congress’ candidate, Sani Danladi, claimed victory in the four other LGAs.

PDP’s biggest tally was recorded in Wukari LGA where the party polled a total of 92,527 while the APC had 34,995 votes

The PDP also had it nice in Takum LGA where the present governor hails from as they recorded 50,562 votes compared to APC’s 14,014.

While the incumbent governor recorded a landslide victory in his own LGA, his deputy could not replicate same.

The Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Haruna Manu, lost his local government area to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The Returning Officer for governorship election in Gassol LGA, Clement Anake, while announcing the results for governorship election said APC got 46,385 votes while PDP got 28,182 votes.

For the APC, their biggest win was in Jalingo LGA where the party got 58,511 compared to the PDP’s 31,917.

The APC also won in Gassol, Ibbi and Karim Lamido LGAs.

The collation of the announced results was being done at the time of this report. Mr Ishaku is expected to be declared governor-elect at the end of the exercise.

Here is the breakdown of the results of the 16 LGAs

1) GASSOL LGA

APC: 46,385

PDP: 28,181

UDP: 1577

2) Zing LGA

APC: 7105

PDP: 31,619

UDP: 699

3) ARDO-KOLA LGA

APC: 19,617

PDP: 22,208

UDP: 576

4) YORRO LGA

APC: 6,712

PDP: 16,278

UDP: 725

5) LAU LGA

APC; 12,542

PDP; 20,881

UDP 659

6) USSA LGA

APC: 10,209

PDP: 20,567

UDP: 1,795

7) TAKUM L G A

APC: 14,014

PDP: 50,562

UDP: 1676

8) GASHAKA L G A

APC:10,746

PDP: 12,592

UDP: 505

9) JALINGO L G A

APC: 58,511

PDP: 31,917

UDP: 1698

10) BALI L G A

APC: 31,357

PDP: 34,744

UDP: 476

11) IBI L G A

APC: 18,616

PDP: 13,630

UDP: 253

12) DONGA L G A

APC: 13,707

PDP: 42,696

UDP: 1834

13) Wukari LGA

APC: 34,995

PDP: 92,527

UDP: 1638

14. Kurmi LGA

APC: 3815

PDP: 28,519

UDP: 595

15. Karim Lamido LGA

APC: 44, 480

PDP: 34, 892

UDP : 1327

16. Sardauna

APC: 29, 924

PDP: 38, 618

UDP: 256