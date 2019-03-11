PDP rejects Borno governorship election result

Related News

The Borno State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the governorship election result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

However, the Action Peoples Party (APP) and Alliance of Social Democrats (ASD) hailed the election and pledged to support the incoming APC government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC had declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Babagana Zulum, winner of the Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

INEC Returning Officer in the state, Alhassan Gani, a professor, declared that Mr Zulum polled 1, 175, 440 votes to defeat PDP’s Muhammad Imam, who scored 66, 117 votes.

Mr Gani explained that the election was contested by 32 candidates fielded by political parties in the state.

In a swift reaction, Umar Bello, the Organising Secretary of the party, said the PDP rejected the result declared by INEC over alleged irregularities.

Mr Bello, who was also the party’s agent at the result collation centre, said he did not sign the document declared by INEC in protest, adding that the party would announced its position on the result.

On his part, Abdulkadir Grema, the Chairman, Action Peoples Party (APP), expressed joy over the peaceful conduct of the election in the state.

Mr Grema said that political parties under the umbrella of Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) worked to promote unity and peace building in the state.

He added that his party had accepted the outcome of the election in good faith and pledged support to the incoming APC administration.

”We hope that the governor-elect will carry everybody along to assist in ensuring effective leadership to take the state out of the social and economic destruction caused by the Boko Haram insurgency,” he said.

Also, Abba Aji, the Chairman, Alliance of Social Democrats (ASD), said the parties and their candidates would support the new administration in the state.

Mr Aji commended INEC over the conduct of free, fair, credible and peaceful election in the state.

NAN also reports that hundreds of APC supporters trooped to the streets on motorcade, singing party song to celebrate its victory at the polls while residents of Maiduguri metropolis went about their normal activities.

(NAN)