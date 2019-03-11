Taraba Governorship: PDP leads after results from 12 of 16 local govts

Related News

The incumbent governor of Taraba State and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Darius Ishaku, is currently enjoying a clear lead in the governorship election held on Saturday in the state.

With 12 local governments already declared from the 16 that make up Taraba State, the PDP candidate has majority votes in nine local governments while the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Sani Danladi, has emerged tops in the three other LGAs.

Predictably, the biggest vote for the PDP candidate is coming from Takum LGA where the present governor hails from.

The PDP in Takum LGA recorded 50,562 votes compared to APC’s 14,014.

While the incumbent governor recorded a landslide victory in his own LGA, his deputy could not replicate same.

The Deputy Governor of Taraba state, Haruna Manu, lost his local government area to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Returning Officer for governorship election in Gassol LGA, Clement Anake, while announcing the results for governorship election said APC got 46,385 votes while PDP got 28,182 votes, just as UDP also secured 1,577 votes.

The remaining four local government areas are expected to be announced later on Monday night.

Here is the breakdown of the results of the 12 LGAs released so far.

1) GASSOL L G A

APC: 46,385

PDP: 28,181

UDP: 1577

2) Zing LGA

APC: 7105

PDP: 31,619

UDP: 699

3) ARDO-KOLA LGA

APC: 19,617

PDP: 22,208

UDP: 576

4) YORRO LGA

APC: 6,712

PDP: 16,278

UDP: 725

5) LAU LGA

APC; 12,542

PDP; 20,881

UDP 659

6) USSA LGA

APC: 10,209

PDP: 20,567

UDP: 1,795

7) TAKUM L G A

APC: 14,014

PDP: 50,562

UDP: 1676

8) GASHAKA L G A

APC:10,746

PDP: 12,592

UDP: 505

9) JALINGO L G A

APC: 58,511

PDP: 31,917

UDP: 1698

10) BALI L G A

APC: 31,357

PDP: 34,744

UDP: 476

11) IBI L G A

APC: 18,616

PDP: 13,630

UDP: 253

12) DONGA L G A

APC: 13,707

PDP: 42,696

UDP: 1834