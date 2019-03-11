Taraba Governorship: PDP leads after results from 12 of 16 local govts

The incumbent governor of Taraba State and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Darius Ishaku, is currently enjoying a clear lead in the governorship election held on Saturday in the state.
With 12 local governments already declared from the 16 that make up Taraba State, the PDP candidate has majority votes in nine local governments while the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Sani Danladi, has emerged tops in the three other LGAs.
Predictably, the biggest vote for the PDP candidate is coming from Takum LGA where the present governor hails from.
The PDP in Takum LGA recorded 50,562 votes compared to APC’s 14,014.
While the incumbent governor recorded a landslide victory in his own LGA, his deputy could not replicate same.
The Deputy Governor of Taraba state, Haruna Manu, lost his local government area to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The Returning Officer for governorship election in Gassol LGA, Clement Anake, while announcing the results for governorship election said APC got 46,385 votes while PDP got 28,182 votes, just as UDP also secured 1,577 votes.
The remaining four local government areas are expected to be announced later on Monday night.
Here is the breakdown of the results of the 12 LGAs released so far.
1) GASSOL L G A
APC: 46,385
PDP: 28,181
UDP: 1577
2) Zing LGA
APC: 7105
PDP: 31,619
UDP: 699
3) ARDO-KOLA LGA
APC: 19,617
PDP: 22,208
UDP: 576
4) YORRO LGA
APC: 6,712
PDP: 16,278
UDP: 725
5) LAU LGA
APC; 12,542
PDP; 20,881
UDP 659
6) USSA LGA
APC: 10,209
PDP: 20,567
UDP: 1,795
7) TAKUM L G A
APC: 14,014
PDP: 50,562
UDP: 1676
8) GASHAKA L G A
APC:10,746
PDP: 12,592
UDP: 505
9) JALINGO L G A
APC: 58,511
PDP: 31,917
UDP: 1698
10) BALI L G A
APC: 31,357
PDP: 34,744
UDP: 476
11) IBI L G A
APC: 18,616
PDP: 13,630
UDP: 253
12) DONGA L G A
APC: 13,707
PDP: 42,696
UDP: 1834