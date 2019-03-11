JUST IN: Taraba governor declares curfew in Jalingo

Related News

A dusk to dawn curfew has been declared in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

Taraba State is one of the states where governorship elections held on Saturday, but where results are yet to be declared.

Collation of the elections results started late Sunday and is still ongoing as at the time of filing this report.

A statement from the Chief Press Secretary to the Taraba State government, Hassan Mijinyawa, said the curfew will be in place till further notice.

The statement read: “The Taraba state government has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on Jalingo the state capital from Today, Monday 11th of March until further notice.

“The curfew will run from 6 am to 6 pm daily, however, some INEC officials, key Agents of political parties and observers involved in the collation of the election results are exempted.

Governor Ishiaku enjoined the people of the state to continue to be law-abiding as he urged security agencies to ensure strict compliance.”

The goverment did not give reasons for the curfew.