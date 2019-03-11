Yobe governor- elect speaks on victory, wants opposition to support administration

Maimala Buni. [PHOTO CREDIT: NAN]
The Yobe State governor- elect, Mai-Mala Buni, has urged opposition parties in the state to join hands and move the state forward.

He made the call in his victory/acceptance speech in Damaturu, the state capital on Monday.

Mr Buni was the national secretary of the All Progressives Congress before his election on the platform of the party on Saturday.

“To those who did not vote for us, the elections are over and we still remain the good people of Yobe.”

“I extend hands of fellowship to every one of you to join hands with me and contribute meaningfully to the development of our state,” he said.

Mr Buni reiterated his determination to justify the confidence reposed in him by people of the state.

“I also want to thank you immensely for the confidence reposed in me and my election as the state governor.

“I promise to justify this confidence, make your choice a worthy investment and pledge to make our state the pride of all,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Mai-Mala Buni as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Yobe.

(NAN)

