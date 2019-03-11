Adamawa Governorship: INEC to conduct rerun in 44 polling units

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Monday declared the Adamawa State governorship elections inconclusive.

The electoral body blamed massive cancellation of votes as a result over voting, non-usage of card readers and electoral violence for its decision.

This cancellation led to activation of the ‘margin of lead principle’ which stipulated that a winner will not be declared when voided votes are more than the margin between two top contenders.

Before the State Collation Officer, Andrew Haruna declared the election inconclusive, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmadu Fintiri, was in the lead ahead of the state governor, Jibrila Bindow, who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the conclusion of the collation, Mr Fintiri, a former acting governor of Adamawa, was leading with 32,760 votes ahead of the APC candidate.

The Returning Officer disclosed that voided ballots in polling units across 13 local government areas of the state hindered Mr Fintiri from crossing the victory line.

According to Mr Haruna, the affected polling units are in 29 Registration Areas (wards) of the 13 local government areas.

The voided votes (36138) in the affected polling units are listed as follows:

Fufore LG; – 679 votes cancelled in one PU.

Ganye LG; 737 votes cancelled in one PU

Girei LG: 1, 874 votes cancelled in two polling units in two wards.

Guyuk LG; 1, 950 votes cancelled in four polling units across two wards.

Hong LG; 3,513 votes cancelled in three polling units of three wards.

Lamurde LG; 3,513 votes cancelled four polling units of four wards

Madagali LG; 333 votes cancelled in one polling unit

Michika LG; 11,016 votes cancelled in five polling units across four wards.

Mubi North LG: 1,978 votes cancelled in four polling units of one ward.

Numan LG; 5,014 votes were cancelled in seven polling units across four wards

Sheleng LG; 1,116 votes cancelled in one polling unit.

Song LG; 3, 833 votes cancelled three polling units across two wards

Tongo LG; 582 votes cancelled in two polling units of one ward.