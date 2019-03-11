APC wins 19 seats in Gombe state Assembly

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won 19 of the 24 seats in the Gombe State House of Assembly, with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winning the remaining five seats.

The APC has only members in the outgoing assembly, while the PDP has 16 members.

The APC won in at least a seat in all the 11 local government areas of the state except for Billiri and Nafada.

Another development is the return of female lawmakers to the House.

Each of the 11 local government areas has two lawmakers, except Akko and Yamaltu Deba, which have three seats each because of their population.

The local government areas that elected members under the APC are Akko, Balanga, Dukku, Funakaye, Gombe, Kaltungo, Kwami, Yamaltu Deba and one in Shongom.

Although there were 18 female candidates out of the 253 who ran for the House of Assembly elections, two were elected.

The two female elected members are Rabi Daniel of Billiri East Constituency and Asma’u Iganus who will represent Shongom State Constituency.