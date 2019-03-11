APC maintains lead in Borno, wins 24 declared LGAs results

Related News

Babagana Zulum, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has maintained his lead in the ongoing collation of results of Saturday’s governorship election in Borno.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC candidate won 24 of the 27 local government areas in the ongoing collation exercise at the Kashim Ibrahim College of Education, Maiduguri.

The collation exercise presided over by the INEC Returning Officer in the state, Prof Alhassan Gali, was conducted smoothly in the presence of party agents, election observers, security agents, and journalists.

NAN reports that election results from 24 of the 27 Local Government Areas of the state were submitted for collation by their respective returning officers.

The councils were Nganzai; Mobbar, Dikwa, Abadam, Guzamala, Gubio, Magumeri, Marte, Kukawa, Monguno, Mafa, Kaga and Konduga.

Others were Kala Balge; Gwoza, Kwaya Kusar, Ngala, Biu, Bayo, Damboa, Askira Uba, Chibok, Shani and Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC).

.

The governorship election results so far collated indicated that Zulum garnered more votes than his closest opponent, Muhammad Imam, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The results as announced by the Returning Officer in charge of Nganzai, Ibrahim Mustapha, showed that the APC candidate scored 20, 196 as against the 907 votes scored by the PDP candidate.

In Mobbar, Kamsale Umar, the Collation Officer, declared that Zulum polled 35,828 votes while Imam scored 622 votes.

For Dikwa; the Collation Officer, Muhammad Hassan, disclosed that the APC candidate scored 22,138 against the 1,542 votes scored by the PDP candidate.

Shamaki Usman, the Collation Officer in charge of Abadam, said that the APC candidate polled 9,968 while the PDP candidate got 50 votes.

The Collation Officer in charge of Guzamala, Muhammad Auwal, announced that Mr Zulum polled 28,030 votes against the 277 votes scored by PDP’s Imam.

Also, Kachalla Mohammed, the Collation Officer in charge of Gubio, declared that the APC candidate polled 33,203 votes while the PDP flag bearer got 419 votes.

Adamu Yahaya, the Collation Officer in charge of Magumeri, announced that Mr Zulum polled 22,261 against the 123 votes scored by Imam.

In Kukawa, the Collation Officer, Umar Adamu, declared that the APC candidate garnered 29, 040 against the 344 votes polled by the PDP.

Salihu Ibrahim, the Collation Officer for Marte, announced that the APC candidate got 19, 329 against the 173 votes scored by Imam, while Abdulkareem Ibrahim, the Collation Officer in charge of Monguno, declared that APC polled 41,999 votes and 173 votes.

Similarly, the Collation Officer for Konduga, Kaka Bunu, declared that Mr Zulum scored 31, 484 votes against 2, 407 votes polled by the PDP candidate while in Kaga, the APC candidate scored 16, 647 and PDP polled 1, 166, as declared by the Collation Officer, Ali Mustapha.

Muhammad Abba, the Collation Officer in charge of Ngala, announced that the APC candidate scored 42, 301 votes while his PDP opponent got 1, 910.

The Collation Officer for Biu, Usman Alhaji, announced that APC scored 46, 794 and PDP 5, 597 votes.

The Collation Officer for Askira Uba, Adamu Bala, disclosed that Mr Zulum polled 58, 719 while PDP’s Mr Imam scored 9, 800 votes, and in Damboa, the Collation Officer, Zanna Chiroma, announced that APC polled 36, 617 and PDP scored 721.

Hassan Sada, the Collation Officer for Chibok, declared that APC scored 19, 370 votes and PDP polled 1, 804 votes while in Shani, the Collation Officer, Ibrahim Ali, announced that the APC candidate polled 23, 006 and his closest opponent of the PDP scored 8, 405 votes.

In Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC), the Collation Officer, Sadiq Usman, declared that APC scored 168, 952 votes while the PDP scored 5, 493.

NAN also reports that election results from three local government areas are expected to be declared on Monday, when the state returning officer resumes by 10:00 am.

(NAN)