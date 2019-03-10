It’s Official: APC wins Gombe governorship election

Gombe State on map
The All Progressive Congress (APC) has been declared the winner of Gombe State gubernatorial election.

The party polled a total of 364,179 votes to beat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which scored 222, 868 votes in Saturday’s poll.

The APC candidate is Inuwa Yahaya while a senator, Bayero Nafada, is the candidate of the PDP.

The PDP is the current governing party in Gombe.

According to the state returning officer and Vice-Chancellor of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, Saminu Ibrahim, Gombe state has 1,394,386 registered voters. Of that number, 627,451 voters were accredited while the total votes cast was 623,230.

Mr Ibrahim announced that the total valid votes were 608,846 while a total of 14,384 votes were rejected.

