It’s Official, APC wins all 30 State Assembly seats in Jigawa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, released the results of the 30 seats in the Jigawa State House of Assembly in the just concluded elections in the state.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won in all 30 local governments.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the APC also won all the 11 seats in the House of Representatives and three senatorial seats in the state during the presidential and federal parliamentary elections.

Below is the breakdown of the results of the 30 state constituencies officially announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the 27 local government areas in the state

1.Gagarawa Local Government:

Ibrahim Kadeta of APC scored 15,405 votes.

Mutari Gonga PDP scored 8,368 votes.

2.Buji Local Government

Sale Baba of APC scored 21,297 votes.

Isa Gwadayi of PDP scored 9,312 votes.

3.Guri Local Government

Suleiman Kadira of APC scored 20,851 votes

Muhammad Umar of PDP scored 7,346 votes

4.Gwiwa Local Government

1.Aminu Zakari of APC scored 20,207 votes

Isah Korayal of PDP scored 7,674 votes.

5.Kanya constuency, Babura Local Government

Usman Isah of APC scored 17,321 votes

Mansur Danladi of PDP scored 4.375 votes.

6.Kazaure Local Government

Bala Gada of APC scored 21,505 votes

Zakari Tura of PDP scored 3,105 votes

7.Kirikasamma Local Government

Aliyu Aliyu of APC scored 26,109

Abdu Muhammad of PDP scored 9,223.

8.Gumel Local Government

Sani Isiyaku of APC scored 15,709 votes

Aliyu Muhd of PDP scored 4,907 votes

9-Auyo Local Government

Ishaq Sani of APC scored 27,487 votes

Haruna Bako Uzza of PDP scored 7,766

10-Bulangu constuency, Kafin-Hausa Local Government

Yusif Bulangu of APC scored 14,886

Muhd Bulangu of SDP scored 7,327 votes

11-Taura Local Government

Dayyabu Shehu of APC got 32,216 votes

Lawan Kwalam of PDP scored 11,528

12.Hadejia Local Government

Abubakar Muhd of APC scored 25,383 votes

Suleiman Dawaki of PDP scored 6,030 votes

13-Kaugama Local Government

Sani Sale of APC scored 23,481 votes

Ibrahim Abega of PDP scored 7, 809

14-Mallam Madori Local Government

Kais Abdullah of APC scored 27,400

Muhd Nagaru of PDP scored 7,432.

15-Dutse Local Government

Musa Dutse of APC scored 43,176

Shehu Chamo of PDP scored 14,483

16.Ringin Local Government

Aminu Sankara of APC scored 41,458 votes

Murtala Muhd of PDP scored 27,864 votes

17.Gwaram Constituency, Gwaram Local Government

Isah Idris of APC scored 31,713 votes

Abubakar Sani of PDP scored 7,343 votes

18. Fagam constituency, Gwaram Local Government

Shuaibu Inuwa of APC scored 26,312 votes

Hannafi Yakubu of PDP scored 4,911 votes

19.Babura constituency, Babura Local Government

kabiru Isah of APC scored 26,043

Isah Ubale of PDP scored 4,610 votes

20. Sule Tankarkar Local Government

Abubakar Said of APC scored 31,991votes

Muhd Mujitafa of PDP scored 12,319 votes .

21.Roni Local Government

Hassan Alto-Roni of APC scored 19,344

Babangida Muhd of PDP scored 4,904 votes

22.Maigatari Local Government

Habu Muhd of APC scored 25,872 votes

Sunusi Salisu of PDP scored 12,483 votes

23.Kafin Hausa Local Government

Adamu Babanbare of APC polled 22,585.

Yahya Kyaure of PDP got 7,266.

24.Birniwa Local Government

Husaini kirya of APC scored 24,993 votes

Ali Diginsa of PDP scored 12,227

25. Jahun Local Government

Idris kareka of APC scored 41,872 votes

Idris Danlawan of PDP got 15,938

26.Yankwashi Local Government

Abdulrahman Akassim of APC scored 11,616 votes

Musa Karkarna of PDP scored 5,487 votes.

28.Kiyawa Local Government

Yahaya Mohammad of APC scored 36,216 votes

Ado Andaza of PDP got 12,749 votes.

29. Miga Local Government

Haruna Dangyatin of APC scored 22,630 votes.

Yusif Umar of PDP scored 9,266 votes.

30. Garki Local Government

Mohammed Garba of APC scored 33,523 votes.

Wada of PDP got 15, 747.