It’s Official, APC wins all 30 State Assembly seats in Jigawa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, released the results of the 30 seats in the Jigawa State House of Assembly in the just concluded elections in the state.
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won in all 30 local governments.
PREMIUM TIMES reported how the APC also won all the 11 seats in the House of Representatives and three senatorial seats in the state during the presidential and federal parliamentary elections.
Below is the breakdown of the results of the 30 state constituencies officially announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the 27 local government areas in the state
1.Gagarawa Local Government:
Ibrahim Kadeta of APC scored 15,405 votes.
Mutari Gonga PDP scored 8,368 votes.
2.Buji Local Government
Sale Baba of APC scored 21,297 votes.
Isa Gwadayi of PDP scored 9,312 votes.
3.Guri Local Government
Suleiman Kadira of APC scored 20,851 votes
Muhammad Umar of PDP scored 7,346 votes
4.Gwiwa Local Government
1.Aminu Zakari of APC scored 20,207 votes
Isah Korayal of PDP scored 7,674 votes.
5.Kanya constuency, Babura Local Government
Usman Isah of APC scored 17,321 votes
Mansur Danladi of PDP scored 4.375 votes.
6.Kazaure Local Government
Bala Gada of APC scored 21,505 votes
Zakari Tura of PDP scored 3,105 votes
7.Kirikasamma Local Government
Aliyu Aliyu of APC scored 26,109
Abdu Muhammad of PDP scored 9,223.
8.Gumel Local Government
Sani Isiyaku of APC scored 15,709 votes
Aliyu Muhd of PDP scored 4,907 votes
9-Auyo Local Government
Ishaq Sani of APC scored 27,487 votes
Haruna Bako Uzza of PDP scored 7,766
10-Bulangu constuency, Kafin-Hausa Local Government
Yusif Bulangu of APC scored 14,886
Muhd Bulangu of SDP scored 7,327 votes
11-Taura Local Government
Dayyabu Shehu of APC got 32,216 votes
Lawan Kwalam of PDP scored 11,528
12.Hadejia Local Government
Abubakar Muhd of APC scored 25,383 votes
Suleiman Dawaki of PDP scored 6,030 votes
13-Kaugama Local Government
Sani Sale of APC scored 23,481 votes
Ibrahim Abega of PDP scored 7, 809
14-Mallam Madori Local Government
Kais Abdullah of APC scored 27,400
Muhd Nagaru of PDP scored 7,432.
15-Dutse Local Government
Musa Dutse of APC scored 43,176
Shehu Chamo of PDP scored 14,483
16.Ringin Local Government
Aminu Sankara of APC scored 41,458 votes
Murtala Muhd of PDP scored 27,864 votes
17.Gwaram Constituency, Gwaram Local Government
Isah Idris of APC scored 31,713 votes
Abubakar Sani of PDP scored 7,343 votes
18. Fagam constituency, Gwaram Local Government
Shuaibu Inuwa of APC scored 26,312 votes
Hannafi Yakubu of PDP scored 4,911 votes
19.Babura constituency, Babura Local Government
kabiru Isah of APC scored 26,043
Isah Ubale of PDP scored 4,610 votes
20. Sule Tankarkar Local Government
Abubakar Said of APC scored 31,991votes
Muhd Mujitafa of PDP scored 12,319 votes .
21.Roni Local Government
Hassan Alto-Roni of APC scored 19,344
Babangida Muhd of PDP scored 4,904 votes
22.Maigatari Local Government
Habu Muhd of APC scored 25,872 votes
Sunusi Salisu of PDP scored 12,483 votes
23.Kafin Hausa Local Government
Adamu Babanbare of APC polled 22,585.
Yahya Kyaure of PDP got 7,266.
24.Birniwa Local Government
Husaini kirya of APC scored 24,993 votes
Ali Diginsa of PDP scored 12,227
25. Jahun Local Government
Idris kareka of APC scored 41,872 votes
Idris Danlawan of PDP got 15,938
26.Yankwashi Local Government
Abdulrahman Akassim of APC scored 11,616 votes
Musa Karkarna of PDP scored 5,487 votes.
28.Kiyawa Local Government
Yahaya Mohammad of APC scored 36,216 votes
Ado Andaza of PDP got 12,749 votes.
29. Miga Local Government
Haruna Dangyatin of APC scored 22,630 votes.
Yusif Umar of PDP scored 9,266 votes.
30. Garki Local Government
Mohammed Garba of APC scored 33,523 votes.
Wada of PDP got 15, 747.