APC’s Bindow wins in two local govts announced in Adamawa

The governor of Adamawa State, Jibrila Bindow, who is the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s governorship election, has won in two local government areas so far announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the results so far brought in by the returning officers from the two local government areas, the governor leads his closest challenger, Umaru Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

In Sheleng Local Government Area, the APC candidate polled 15,880 votes to defeat his closest rival of the PDP who polled 11,135 votes.

In Yola-South Local Government Area, the APC got 21,941 votes while the PDP got 17,432 votes. The ADC polled 11,638 votes in that area.