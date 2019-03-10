Gombe: APC wins Deba constituency

Gombe State on map

The candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mohammed Sa’idu, has been declared the winner of Deba constituency by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mukhtar Baba, the INEC Returning Officer announced the result in Deba on Sunday. He said Mr Sa’idu scored 19,957 votes to defeat his closest rival Lano Salihu of the People Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 9,526 votes.

He said that the election recorded 31,999 total vote cast, 1,495 rejected votes and 30,504 total valid votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Deba constituency has four registration areas which are Deba, Kuri, Kabawa/wajari and Nono.

NAN also reports that the result was announced in the presence of party agents and security personnel.

(NAN)

