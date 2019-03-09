Governor Bindow defeated in Adamawa government house polling unit

The Governor of Adamawa State, Jibrila Bindow, has lost the governorship poll at the four polling units located right in front of Government House Jimeta.
Mr Bindow’s main challenger is Umar Fintiri of the PDP. Mr Fintiri is a former acting governor of the state.
Mr Bindow’s party, APC, lost in all the units in the government house.
According to declared results the parties scored votes in the following order:-
Polling Units 009 Government House
PDP 167
APC 108
ADC 84
Polling Unit 010
PDP 160
ADC 81
APC 111
Polling Unit 011
APC 80
PDP 138
ADC 67
Polling Unit 012
APC 83
PDP 136
ADC 43
