Governor Bindow defeated in Adamawa government house polling unit

Governor Jibrilla Bindow Photo: BBC Hausa

The Governor of Adamawa State, Jibrila Bindow, has lost the governorship poll at the four polling units located right in front of Government House Jimeta.

Mr Bindow’s main challenger is Umar Fintiri of the PDP. Mr Fintiri is a former acting governor of the state.

Mr Bindow’s party, APC, lost in all the units in the government house.

According to declared results the parties scored votes in the following order:-

Polling Units 009 Government House

PDP 167
APC 108
ADC 84

Polling Unit 010
PDP 160
ADC 81
APC 111

Polling Unit 011
APC 80
PDP 138
ADC 67

Polling Unit 012
APC 83
PDP 136
ADC 43

