Governor Bindow defeated in Adamawa government house polling unit

The Governor of Adamawa State, Jibrila Bindow, has lost the governorship poll at the four polling units located right in front of Government House Jimeta.

Mr Bindow’s main challenger is Umar Fintiri of the PDP. Mr Fintiri is a former acting governor of the state.

Mr Bindow’s party, APC, lost in all the units in the government house.

According to declared results the parties scored votes in the following order:-

Polling Units 009 Government House

PDP 167

APC 108

ADC 84

Polling Unit 010

PDP 160

ADC 81

APC 111

Polling Unit 011

APC 80

PDP 138

ADC 67

Polling Unit 012

APC 83

PDP 136

ADC 43