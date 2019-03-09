Boko Haram attacks Mafa as residents vote

Related News

Mafa Town in Borno witnessed large turnout of voters on Saturday in spite of an attempted attack by the Boko Haram insurgents on Friday night.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole successfully repelled an attack coordinated by Boko Haram insurgents in Mafa town, Mafa Local Government Area of Borno.

A Civilian Joint Task Force, Bulama Goni, who witnessed the incident, said the Boko Haram truck entered the town by 6:15 pm, but was repelled by the high firepower of the military.

Goni said scores of the insurgents were killed, while others escaped with injuries.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, and Commander Sector 1, Operation Lafiya Dole, Bulama Biu, a Brigadier-General, confirmed the attack to NAN in an interview.

Mr Biu said the troops repelled the attack when the insurgents attempted to infiltrate the community on Friday evening.

He said “troops are in the position to protect the voters, election workers and materials for the election in Mafa and other parts of the state.

NAN reporter who visited Mafa local government to monitor the voting exercise reports the voting was peaceful amidst tight security.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Head of Election in Mafa, Musa Amsha, who briefed the GOC, said voting began at 8 a.m. in all the polling centres of the Local Government Area.

Also speaking, the DPO in Mafa town, Jidda Lawal, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) said by about 11:30 a.m, most of the voters had voted.

An IDP from Muna camp, Bashir Bulama, told NAN: “I thank God I have voted and I thank our security agencies for providing protection during the whole exercise”.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Babagana Zulum, who casted his vote in Mafa, also commended voters for coming out en mass to vote.

