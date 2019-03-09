Bauchi state governor loses polling unit to PDP

Bauchi State Governor, Muhammed Abubakar
Bauchi State Governor, Muhammed Abubakar

The governor of Bauchi State, Muhammad Abubakar, has lost the election in his polling unit to his major rival, Bala Mohammed, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor who contested under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 288 votes while the PDP candidate garnered 358 votes.

Mr Abubakar, who is seeking a second tenure, lost in his polling unit to his PDP contender with a difference of 70 votes.

INEC presiding officer at the centre, Gindin Durumi polling unit of Bauchi Metropolis, Chinedu Onora, said the governor polled 288 votes.

For the governorship election, PDP garnered 358 votes, APC 288, NNPP 20 and GPN 11 votes. 55 votes were also recorded invalid.

However, the APC candidate for the state House of Assembly won in the unit. The APC garnered 210, PDP 115, PRP 43, PPN 1, SDP 12, GPN 34 and AAC 78.

Governorship Election
Invalid: 59

PDP: 358
APC: 288
NNPP: 20
GPN: 11

House of Assembly( Bauchi Central)
APC: 210
PRP: 43
PDP: 115
PPN: 1
SDP: 12
GPN: 34
AAC: 78

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.