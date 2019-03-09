Bauchi state governor loses polling unit to PDP

Related News

The governor of Bauchi State, Muhammad Abubakar, has lost the election in his polling unit to his major rival, Bala Mohammed, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor who contested under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 288 votes while the PDP candidate garnered 358 votes.

Mr Abubakar, who is seeking a second tenure, lost in his polling unit to his PDP contender with a difference of 70 votes.

INEC presiding officer at the centre, Gindin Durumi polling unit of Bauchi Metropolis, Chinedu Onora, said the governor polled 288 votes.

For the governorship election, PDP garnered 358 votes, APC 288, NNPP 20 and GPN 11 votes. 55 votes were also recorded invalid.

However, the APC candidate for the state House of Assembly won in the unit. The APC garnered 210, PDP 115, PRP 43, PPN 1, SDP 12, GPN 34 and AAC 78.

Governorship Election

Invalid: 59

PDP: 358

APC: 288

NNPP: 20

GPN: 11

House of Assembly( Bauchi Central)

APC: 210

PRP: 43

PDP: 115

PPN: 1

SDP: 12

GPN: 34

AAC: 78