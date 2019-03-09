Gombe: APC wins Gov Dankwambo’s polling unit again

Related News

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has won the gubernatorial election in Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo’s polling unit.

Mr Dankwambo voted at Hassan Manzo 005 in Harwagana ward of Gombe Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The APC polled a total of 263 votes to beat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which scored 201 votes at the PU.

Auwal Usman, the presiding officer for the just concluded election who counted the votes before voters, party supporters and security agents announced that seven votes were invalidated.

APC also won in the House of Assembly election in the unit scoring 230 votes to defeat the PDP candidate who scored 196 for the Gombe North House of Assembly poll.

The APC also won the presidential election in Mr Dankwambo’s unit.

The governor, who leaves office on May 29, also lost his bid to go to the Senate.