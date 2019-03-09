PDP defeats APC in Atiku’s polling unit

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the governorship election in former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s polling Unit 012 of Ajiya Ward of Adamawa North Local Government Area.

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, and his wife also cast their votes at the unit. Mr Bello, whose house is just a stone throw away from the polling unit, failed to deliver for his All Progressives Congress (APC).

Announcing the results at the unit, the presiding officer declared that the APC polled 99 votes while the PDP scored 161 votes. The ADC candidate scored 51 votes while the SDP candidate got only one vote.

In the presidential elections of February 23, APC celebrated a victory over PDP at the same polling unit with 187 votes against 167 votes.

Similarly, the PDP trounced the ruling APC with a 50 votes margin at the polling unit in front of Adamawa State deputy governor’s office

According to the announced results, APC scored 63 votes, while PDP got 113 votes. The ADC got 78 votes.