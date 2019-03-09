Trouble over movement of polling unit in Bauchi

Related News

Voting is largely peaceful in Bauchi city of Bauchi State.

However, a rowdy argument ensued at a polling centre at Senator Abubakar Maikfi Crescent, Jahun, after materials meant for two of the three polling units in the centre were oved to a polling unit close to Makama Nursery and Primary School.

Security personnel, including a team of the State Security Service (SSS), led by the state director and a police team led by Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga, were called in to calm the tense situation in the area.

The Chairman of Bauchi State Universal Basic Education, Yahaya Yaro, who is registered to vote at one of the missing polling units, told PREMIUM TIMES that people bent on disenfranchising voters in the area were responsible for moving the materials.

He said people had been voting at the polling unit since 1999 and even did so two weeks ago during the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Commissioner of Police returned a few minutes later empty handed.

Voting was eventually stopped at Makama Primary School while the commissioner of police and the SSS director tried to resolve the problem with local government electoral officials.

Crowd at the Senator Abubakar Maikfi Crescent where police and DSS officials are trying to resolve the problem

Makama Primary School, where voting has been ordered to stop until the issue is resolved.