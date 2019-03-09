Elections: Voting begins in Maiduguri

12:46pm: PU3, Ward 1, Osogbo, Osun Central Voting on going peacefully. The Presiding officer who spoke briefly with our observer, Ben- Osain said the voters have been complying. We however observe that there is only one female police officer manning the polling unit
Voting into the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections has already commenced in Maiduguri, Borno State, and some parts of southern Kaduna State.

In Maiduguri polling booth opened at about 8: 00 a.m.; in most polling units visited amid tight security.

At Bulama Yusuf I and II polling units in Bolori area of Maiduguri, election workers arrived the centers as early as 7: 00 am and commenced the exercise at 8: 00 am.

The situation was the same in several polling units visited at Gwange, GRA Gomori areas of Maiduguri.

Similarly, in parts of Southern Kaduna State, voting commenced as witnessed in Jema’a, Kaura and Zangon Kataf local government areas.

Also, security agencies were at their duty posts while voters conducted themselves peacefully while the exercise progresses. (NAN)

