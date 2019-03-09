Accreditation, voting commence early in Gombe

A voter at PU 014, Nyanya (Under bridge), Abuja.
Meet Sunday Joshua. A voter at PU 014, Nyanya (Under bridge), Abuja.

Voting for the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections commenced at exactly 8 a.m in many parts of Gombe State.

A News Agency of Nigeria correspondent who monitored the exercise in Gombe metropolis reports that turnout of voters is impressive.

NAN reports that voters were on the queues as early as 6 a.m, waiting for the exercise to commence.

At polling unit 008 and 006 at Kamara Primary School, the Presiding Officer, Augustin Kuji, said that everything needed for the election was on the ground and the card readers were working perfectly.

In Pantami/Malamkuri Primary School, the Presiding Officer, Maryam Yayaji, said so far, they had encountered no problem and voting had commenced.

Also, Adams Emmanuel, the Presiding Officer at Justice Pindiga Street, polling unit 017, said that voting started at exactly 8 a.m. because they had everything they needed on the ground.

At Kofan Parashi, polling unit 003, voting commenced at exactly 8 a.m.

The Presiding Officer, Barkindo Mohammed, said: “this time around we have not encountered any problem, everything is going on smoothly.

At the polling unit in Jauro Abare, voters were seen already casting their votes by 8 a.m. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.