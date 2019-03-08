INEC postpones assembly election in Adamawa over death of APC candidate

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the House of Assembly Election for the Nasarawa/Binyeri State Constituency of Adamawa State.

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Kassim Gaidam, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Yola, the state capital.

Mr Gaidam said the postponement became necessary following the death of a member of the assembly, who was candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

NAN reports that the APC candidate, Adamu Kwanate, until his death on Wednesday, was the member representing the constituency.

It was gathered that late Kwanate collapsed while campaigning for his re-election, and died later in a hospital in Yola.

Mr Gaidam said the postponement would allow APC and people of the constituency to find a replacement.

“We received a letter from the party and the House of Assembly regarding the death of the candidate and we have replied, giving them one week to find a replacement.

“We will communicate their replacement to the headquarters to fix a new date for the election,” Mr Gaidam said.

Meanwhile, the police command in Adamawa has announced a temporary restriction of vehicular movement across the state for Saturday’s elections.

A statement by the command’s spokesman, Othman Abubakar, a superintendent of police, warned that only vehicles on election duties and essential services would be allowed to move around.

“There will be a temporary restriction of vehicular, motorcycle and tricycles (Keke-NAPEP) movement in all the 21 local government areas of the state, from 0600 hrs to 1800 hrs.

“Members of the public are hereby warned to adhere strictly to this directive, as the police will not hesitate to clamp down on anyone who fails to comply,” Mr Abubakar said.

