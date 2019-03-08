Stay away from election process, police warn private security outfits

Related News

The Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga, has warned private and quasi-security outfits to steer clear of tomorrow’s gubernatorial and house of assembly elections in the state.

Mr Janga told journalists at the state’s police command on Friday that all unauthorised security personnel would not be allowed at the polling units and collation centres.

“It’s only statutory security agencies recognised by law that will be allowed for the election.

“Hence, all quasi-security agencies, vigilante and hunters are to stay away from the entire elections process,” he said.

Mr Janga said the police would deal ruthlessly with anyone who breaches or disrupts the elections in the state.

He added that important personalities and politicians are also barred from going to any polling unit with their security details. He said they should desist from moving from one polling unit to another on the election day.

The police boss then announced a total restriction of movement of persons and vehicles between the midnight hour of Friday to 6:00 p.m. Saturday. He said those on essential duties must carry their valid identification card before they would be allowed to move around during the curfew.

Mr Janga said members of the public should come out and cast their votes without fear of intimidation from any person or group of persons.

The police and other security agencies will be all out to deal with any miscreants, political thugs and other disgruntled elements that may attempt to foment trouble during the election process,” he said.

He said the police will make sure that there is a level playing field for all political parties.

He appealed to parents, traditional, religious leaders, and guardians not to allow their wards, subjects to be used by politicians in causing disturbance of public peace during and after the elections.