Stay away from election process, police warn private security outfits

sars police
Armed Nigerian Police Officer

The Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga, has warned private and quasi-security outfits to steer clear of tomorrow’s gubernatorial and house of assembly elections in the state.

Mr Janga told journalists at the state’s police command on Friday that all unauthorised security personnel would not be allowed at the polling units and collation centres.

“It’s only statutory security agencies recognised by law that will be allowed for the election.

“Hence, all quasi-security agencies, vigilante and hunters are to stay away from the entire elections process,” he said.

Mr Janga said the police would deal ruthlessly with anyone who breaches or disrupts the elections in the state.

He added that important personalities and politicians are also barred from going to any polling unit with their security details. He said they should desist from moving from one polling unit to another on the election day.

The police boss then announced a total restriction of movement of persons and vehicles between the midnight hour of Friday to 6:00 p.m. Saturday. He said those on essential duties must carry their valid identification card before they would be allowed to move around during the curfew.

Mr Janga said members of the public should come out and cast their votes without fear of intimidation from any person or group of persons.

The police and other security agencies will be all out to deal with any miscreants, political thugs and other disgruntled elements that may attempt to foment trouble during the election process,” he said.

He said the police will make sure that there is a level playing field for all political parties.

He appealed to parents, traditional, religious leaders, and guardians not to allow their wards, subjects to be used by politicians in causing disturbance of public peace during and after the elections.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.