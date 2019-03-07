Election: 39 political parties, 15 guber candidates endorse PDP candidate in Gombe

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Usman Nafada
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Usman Nafada

Ahead of the Saturday’s governorship election, Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), consisting 39 political parties and 15 governorship candidates, have endorsed Bayero Nafada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as their candidate in Gombe.

The coalition, in a statement signed by Mohammed Adamu and Sunday Paris, Chairman and Secretary of CUPP in the state, said the endorsement was done after a critical assessment of the PDP government’s achievements in the state.

The statement, which was made available to journalists on Thursday in Gombe, particularly commended the strides in the educational, health and agricultural sectors, and urged voters to vote for continuity so as to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

“We are endorsing our candidate based on credibility; we want to consolidate on the gains of the present administration,” the statement said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalls that 19 political parties endorsed the APC candidate, Inuwa Yahaya, on Wednesday.

(NAN)

