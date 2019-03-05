Election: 10 political parties adopt Yobe APC guber candidate

Maimala Buni. [PHOTO CREDIT: NAN]
Ten political parties on Tuesday declared their support for Mai Mala Buni, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Yobe State.

The leadership of the political parties under the auspices of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) made the declaration at a rally in Gadaka, Fika Local Government Area.

IPAC Chairman in Yobe, Umar Kukuri, said the decision to support Mr Buni was taken after an exhaustive meeting with all its stakeholders.

Mr Kukuri said parties in the alliance to support the APC candidate were: the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA), Change Advocacy Party (CAP), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and Democratic Alternative (DA).

He listed others as the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mega Progressives Peoples’s Party (MPPP), Advanced Congress of Democracy (ACD), National Rescue Movement (NRM), Allied Congress (AC) and KOWA party.

The IPAC chairman said the decision was taken in the interest of the state, adding that, “Buni is most capable to consolidate the achievements recorded in the state by the Governor Ibrahim Gaidam administration.

“The parties have directed their supporters across the state to vote for Buni in the forthcoming governorship election,” he said.

Mr Kukuri charged political parties and their supporters to work towards a peaceful and successful election across the state.

(NAN)

