Guber election: 10 governorship candidates in Adamawa to work for PDP

Umaru Fintiri
Umaru Fintiri

Governorship candidates of 10 political parties in Adamawa State have resolved to work for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to ensure victory for the party in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the candidates announced the decision after a meeting with the Adamawa PDP candidate, Umaru Fintiri, on Monday in Yola.

The candidates are Sadiq Khaliel of MRDD, Danjuma Musa of FJP, Naziru Sa’ad of ZLP, Ahmed Hassan of DA and Salihu Danjuma of APM.

Others are Abdullahi Usman of NCP, Bappari Umar of KOWA, Lami Musa of PPN, Elizabeth Isa of CAP and Frank Simon of MEGA party.

The candidates, who took turns to speak at the meeting, said they had decided to partner with the PDP and work for the success of the party and its candidate in the Saturday election.

Ekenne Campaign AD

Mr Isa, the CAP candidate said she decided to shelve her ambition to work with Mr Fintiri because she believed in his vision and that of the PDP.

She described the PDP candidate as a man who matched words with action, as evident in his stewardship when he served as Speaker of Adamawa State House of Assembly and acting governor.

“I go for personality, and Fintiri is a man of vision and integrity,” Isa said.

On his part, KOWA party candidate, Mr Umar, said his party only endorsed Fintiri for the governorship election, but its candidates for the house were still in the race.

Okowa Campaign AD

“Unlike other parties, our party will mobilise for PDP for governorship only, while our house of assembly candidates are still in the race,” he said.

Speaking on the development, Mr Fintiri lauded the parties for the confidence in him and assured that he would form an all-inclusive government if elected.

(NAN)

Ekenne Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.