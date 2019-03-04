Court dismisses forgery case against Adamawa gov for lack of jurisdiction

Adamawa Governor, Muhammadu Bindow
Adamawa Governor, Muhammadu Bindow

An FCT High Court Apo, on Monday dismissed a suit alleging that Governor Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa State, submitted forged certificates to the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) for lack of territorial jurisdiction.

Delievring judgment, Justice Olukayode Adeniyi, held the court lacked the jurisdiction to hear the case on the ground that the suit originated from Adamawa State and ought to have being filed in the state and not FCT.

A non-governmental organisation, under the aegis of Incorporated Trustees of Kingdom Human Rights Foundation International, tendered documents before the court to substantiate its claim that the defendant who is a flag-bearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC), falsely declared his educational qualification and date of birth.

The plaintiff alleged that the governor supplied false information in the Form CF 001 he tendered to INEC, by purporting to have sat for the West African Examination Council, WAEC, in June, 1983.

The group told the court that contrary to the defendant’s false claim that he attended Government Secondary School, Miango, Plateau State, “incontrovertible evidence shows that Governor Bindow never attended the said school nor sat for the WAEC examination to warrant the issuance of the Testimonial or any other certificate.”

Ekenne Campaign AD

The claimant is also seeking the disqualification of Mr Bindow from participating in the 2019 governorship election.

Mr Bindow in his own statement of defence, denied presenting forged documents to INEC.

The governor, through his lawyer, Chris Uche, SAN, told the court that he won the 2018 primary election of the APC held on October 9, in Yola, the state capital.

(NAN)

Okowa Campaign AD

Ekenne Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.