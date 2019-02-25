Presidential Election: Buhari defeats Atiku in Gombe

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, has won Saturday’s Presidential election in Gombe State after polling 403,961 votes out of 580,649 total votes cast in the state.

The result was announced on Monday at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) National Collation Centre in Abuja, by the State Returning Officer, Prof. Kyari Mohammed.

Mr Mohammed, who is also the Vice Chancellor of Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, scored 138,484 votes in the state.

According to him, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Coalition Party (PCP), Felix Nicholas, polls 1,679 votes while Ibrahim Hassan of African Peoples Alliance (APA) gets 925 votes.

He said that out of the 1,385,191 total registered voters in the state, 604,240 were accredited. The number of valid votes was 554,203, while 26,446 were rejected.

Mr Mohammed said that election was cancelled in 13 polling units in two Local Government Areas (LGAs) with 7,090 registered voters in the affected areas.

The cancelled polling units include 11 in Balanga LGA with 6,308 voters and two polling units with 782 registered voters in Duku LGA.

Seven states, including Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, FCT, Osun, and Ekiti had been presented, while Ondo was stepped down as the State Collation Officer, Kayode Soremikun, experienced some hitches.

The Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu , thereafter, announced a break, saying proceeding would resume by 8 p.m.(NAN)