BREAKING: Atiku wins Adamawa presidential election

Atiku Abubakar (Photo Credit: Channels NewsAsia)
Atiku Abubakar (Photo Credit: Channels NewsAsia)

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, has won the Saturday’s presidential election held in his home Adamawa State.

Mr Abubakar polled 412, 266 to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari, his closest challenger who scored 377,488.

Mr Buhari, however, won 11 of the state’s 21 local government areas, while Mr Abubakar picked the remaining 10. The results show a difference of 34,778 between them.

The outcome, despite its closeness, effectively flipped Adamawa back to the PDP, four years after Mr Buhari’s All Progressives Congress won it by over 100,000 votes in 2015 presidential election.

Although Mr Abubakar was tipped to narrowly win the state in the lead up to the February 23 election, fears that he may not clinch it gripped his supporters after he lost his polling unit to Mr Buhari on election day.

The PDP candidate, who was Nigeria’s vice-president from 1999 to 2007, polled 167 votes, losing by 19 votes to Mr Buhari, who scored 186 votes.

Okowa Campaign AD

Mr Buhari, on the other hand, heavily defeated Mr Abubakar at the president’s own polling unit in Daura, Katsina State.

A cursory analysis of the results shows Mr Abubakar scored heavily in Christian dominated areas of the state, while Mr Buhari did well amongst both Muslim and Christian voters.

The results would now be on their way to Abuja, where they would be collated alongside others from across the country in an exercise already underway in Abuja.

See the full results of Adamawa presidential election below:

Mubi North Local Government
APC – 26,746
PDP – 23,156

Shelleng Local Government
APC – 13,531
PDP – 11, 912

Girie Local Government
APC – 17,765
PDP – 14,673

Yola North Local Government
APC – 43,865
PDP – 27,789

Numan Local Government
APC – 10,610
PDP – 23,469

Demsa Local Government
APC – 6,989
PDP – 29,997

Hong Local Government
APC – 20,471
PDP – 23,039

Ganye Local Government
APC – 20,360
PDP – 17,770

Guyuk Local Government
APC – 10,825
PDP – 22,059

Lamurde Local Government
APC – 8,123
PDP – 21,404

Yola South Local Government
APC – 34,534
PDP – 20,414

Mayo Belwa Local Government
APC – 20,842
PDP – 23,734

Mubi South Local Government
APC – 19,361
PDP – 10,514

Madagali Local Government
APC – 8,208
PDP – 14,594

Maiha Local Government
APC – 17,034
PDP – 7,916

Song Local Government
APC – 17,352
PDP – 22,648

Fufore Local Government
APC – 29,507
PDP – 16,430

Gombi Local Government
APC – 12,805
PDP – 18172

Jada Local Government
APC – 21,322
PDP – 22877

Michika Local Government
APC – 10,669
PDP – 32,085

Toungo Local Government
APC – 7,149
PDP – 5,614.

Total:
APC – 377,488
PDP – 412,266.

