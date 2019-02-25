BREAKING: Atiku wins Adamawa presidential election

Related News

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, has won the Saturday’s presidential election held in his home Adamawa State.

Mr Abubakar polled 412, 266 to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari, his closest challenger who scored 377,488.

Mr Buhari, however, won 11 of the state’s 21 local government areas, while Mr Abubakar picked the remaining 10. The results show a difference of 34,778 between them.

The outcome, despite its closeness, effectively flipped Adamawa back to the PDP, four years after Mr Buhari’s All Progressives Congress won it by over 100,000 votes in 2015 presidential election.

Although Mr Abubakar was tipped to narrowly win the state in the lead up to the February 23 election, fears that he may not clinch it gripped his supporters after he lost his polling unit to Mr Buhari on election day.

The PDP candidate, who was Nigeria’s vice-president from 1999 to 2007, polled 167 votes, losing by 19 votes to Mr Buhari, who scored 186 votes.

Mr Buhari, on the other hand, heavily defeated Mr Abubakar at the president’s own polling unit in Daura, Katsina State.

A cursory analysis of the results shows Mr Abubakar scored heavily in Christian dominated areas of the state, while Mr Buhari did well amongst both Muslim and Christian voters.

The results would now be on their way to Abuja, where they would be collated alongside others from across the country in an exercise already underway in Abuja.

See the full results of Adamawa presidential election below:

Mubi North Local Government

APC – 26,746

PDP – 23,156

Shelleng Local Government

APC – 13,531

PDP – 11, 912

Girie Local Government

APC – 17,765

PDP – 14,673

Yola North Local Government

APC – 43,865

PDP – 27,789

Numan Local Government

APC – 10,610

PDP – 23,469

Demsa Local Government

APC – 6,989

PDP – 29,997

Hong Local Government

APC – 20,471

PDP – 23,039

Ganye Local Government

APC – 20,360

PDP – 17,770

Guyuk Local Government

APC – 10,825

PDP – 22,059

Lamurde Local Government

APC – 8,123

PDP – 21,404

Yola South Local Government

APC – 34,534

PDP – 20,414

Mayo Belwa Local Government

APC – 20,842

PDP – 23,734

Mubi South Local Government

APC – 19,361

PDP – 10,514

Madagali Local Government

APC – 8,208

PDP – 14,594

Maiha Local Government

APC – 17,034

PDP – 7,916

Song Local Government

APC – 17,352

PDP – 22,648

Fufore Local Government

APC – 29,507

PDP – 16,430

Gombi Local Government

APC – 12,805

PDP – 18172

Jada Local Government

APC – 21,322

PDP – 22877

Michika Local Government

APC – 10,669

PDP – 32,085

Toungo Local Government

APC – 7,149

PDP – 5,614.

Total:

APC – 377,488

PDP – 412,266.