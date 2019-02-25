APC cries foul over Dogara’s re-election

House of Reps Speaker, Yakubu Dogara

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State has rejected the outcome of the House of Representatives elections in Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro constituency of the state.

The election was won by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, who polled 73,609 votes to defeat the APC candidate, Dalhatu Kantana, who scored 50,078 votes.

In a statement signed by the state’s chairman of the party, Uba Nana, the APC said the election was rife with irregularities and electoral malpractices.

These, it said included, “hijacking of electoral officers, sensitive election materials, non-accreditation of voters with Card Readers, over-voting, and massive rigging particularly in the whole of Bogoro LGA, and some parts of Dass and Tafawa Balewa Local Government Areas.”

“In the process of the said election, APC members and a majority of the registered voters in Bogoro Local Government Area were brutalised and disenfranchised as electoral officers and sensitive election materials were hijacked and manipulated in favour of the PDP candidate,” Mr Nana wrote.

“There was no election at all in Bogoro LGA, some parts of the Wai ward, Lere North, Lere South, Tapshin ward of Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area,” he added.

Okowa Campaign AD

Mr Nana said the chairman of Bogoro local government wrote a petition to INEC and the collation officer for Dass, Tafawa Balewa, on the “massive irregularities and electoral malpractices” in the constituency. He said the chairman gave reasons why the results from the local government were rejected.

He asked INEC to declare the elections in Dass, Tafawa Balewa, Bogoro constituency inconclusive and to reconduct the elections in the constituency.

