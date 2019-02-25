Related News

The only female senator in the northern Nigeria, Binta Masi, lost her bid to return to the upper legislative chamber.

Aisha Dahiru of All Progressives Congress (APC) has won Adamawa Central Senatorial seat, making her the only female Senator-elect so far in Northern Nigeria.

The Returning Officer, Buba Jakusko, said Mrs Dahiru scored 188,526 votes to beat Murtala Chibado of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 96,530 votes.

Mr Jakusko said Mustafa Madawaki of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) came third with 36,030 votes.

The Adamawa Central Senatorial zone is made up of Yola South, Yola North as well as Girei, Fufore, Song and Gombi Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abdurrauf Modibbo of APC won Yola-North/Yola-South/Girei Federal Constituency seat with 80,453 votes, beating Jafar Ribadu of PDP who scored 48,476 votes.

Mustafa Ibrahim of ADC came third with 29,222 votes.

(NAN)