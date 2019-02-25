We’ve delivered our promise to Buhari in Borno – Ali Sheriff

Ali Modu Sheriff
Ali Modu Sheriff

Former Peoples Democratic Party National chairman, Ali Sheriff, who is now a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said on Monday that Borno State has fulfilled its promise to deliver most of its votes to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Sheriff, a former governor of the state, spoke to journalists at the venue of presidential election collation centre in Maiduguri. He said he has no doubt Mr Buhari is coasting to victory.

The former senator said he has led a separate campaign, aside from the one by the state campaign council of the APC, to ensure that the president gets a second term.

Mr Sheriff said the state has not only delivered maximum votes for the president but also won all the senatorial and House of Representatives seats for the ruling APC.

“So far, the results that we have gotten from the field are encouraging; and we are one hundred per cent sure that all our candidates, especially our three senators and all the House of Representatives will soon be declared winners.

“And if these are in favour of the APC, it means the president will get substantial votes from Borno State and we believe our result will be more than that of 2015.”

Okowa Campaign AD

He said he had no iota of doubts on President Buhari’s victory as he envisaged the same favourable results from other parts of the country.

“We have been talking to our people in all situation rooms across Nigeria and so far so good we are in good shape. As a matter of fact, we have polled appreciable results in all the 19 states of northern Nigeria except in Taraba State.

“So there is contention in this election, by the special grace of God, Buhari is coasting back to Aso Rock where he will continue to do the good work he has been doing for Nigeria.”

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.