NAF jets neutralise insurgents in Borno town of Kolloram

Nigerian Air Force Helicopter.
Nigerian Air Force Helicopter.

The Nigerian Air Force says its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has neutralised some Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters at Kolloram in northern Borno.

NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Ibikunle Daramola, an air commodore, stated this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Daramola said the insurgents were neutralised as they assembled for a meeting at their hideout in Kolloram on the fringes of Lake Chad in the Northern part of Borno.

”The operation was conducted on February 24, following credible intelligence reports indicating that some of the ISWAP leaders and fighters had assembled for a meeting in a group of buildings at the centre of the settlement.

”A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, which was deployed for confirmatory surveillance, observed the presence of the terrorists at the location.

“Subsequently, it called for two Alpha Jet aircrafts to attack the group of buildings.

”Bombs from the first Aplha Jet hit the desired mean point of impact causing damage to the building and neutralising some of the terrorists,” he said.

The spokesman said some of the surviving fighters, who formed the outer security cordon of the meeting venue, were seen engaging the NAF aircraft with Anti-Aircraft (AA) and small arms fire,” he said.

Mr Daramola said the attack aircraft continued to engage the target area with bombs and rockets in several passes and mopped up the terrorists who survived the initial strikes.

He said the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North-East.

(NAN)

