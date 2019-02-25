2019 Elections: APGA wins Federal constituency seat in Taraba

Related News

Danjuma Shiddi of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has emerged winner of the Wukari/Ibi Federal Constituency seat in Taraba.

Declaring the result in Wukari, the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) Returning Officer, Prof. Chibiya Shangu said Mr Shiddi polled 39,312 votes to defeat his close rival, Prof. Yakubu Aliyara of Action Alliance (AA) who got 22,147 votes.

According to him, Naphtali Kefas of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) polled 20,574 votes while Mr Josiah Kente of the All Progressives Congress (APC) got 17, 522 votes.

Mr Shiddi, who spoke with journalists shortly after, appreciated the electorate for their support.

He also commended INEC for conducting peaceful and credible election.

“I want to thank the people of my constituency for trusting me with their mandate again even when my party is still minor in the state.

“I also commend INEC for conducting a free, fair and peaceful election to enable me win my re-election bid,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that results of senate and other House of Representatives election were still being collated across the state.

(NAN)