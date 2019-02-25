2019 Election: Northern Nigeria’s only female senator loses seat

Related News

Binta Masi the senator representing Adamawa North has lost her reelection bid under the All Progressives Congress (APC) to Ishaku Cliff of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mrs Binta is currently the only female lawmaker from Northern Nigeria in the Senate.

Announcing the result, Returning Officer, Prof. Mamman Baba-Ardo said Binta scored 16,219 votes, while Mr. Cliff scored 43,117 votes.

However, in the Adamawa Central, a woman, Aishatu Dahiru of the APC won the seat with 188,526 votes beating Mohammed Chubado of PDP who scored 96, 530 votes to the second place.

(NAN)