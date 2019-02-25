Buhari wins more Borno LGAs

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the presidential elections in five more local governments in Borno.

These include Mafa local government, the local government of the APC governorship candidate, Babagana Umara.

Mafa local government has a total of 59,297 registered voters. Of that figure, 51,736 were accredited for the election.

In Mafa, the president got 50,591 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the PDP who got 138 votes.

In Kala Balge, a local government area that has had its unfair share of the Boko Haram hostility, the displaced electorates still gave their support to Mr Buhari by giving him 14,935 votes to defeat Mr Abubakar who got 308 votes.

In Marte local government, Mr Buhari polled 10,414 to defeat Mr Abubakar who got 108 votes.

In Kukawa local government, there are 61,129 registered voters, with 12,548 accredited voters, Mr Buhari got 11,225 votes to defeat Mr Abubakar who scored 347.

Mr Buhari also won in Kaga local government with 14,916 votes to Mr Abuabakar’s 363.

Mr Buhari has now won in 12 announced local governments of Borno’s 27.

The Borno presidential collation centre in Maiduguri was closed yesterday night

The polling centre will reopen Monday morning.