Missing materials, widespread alterations of results in Bauchi

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Bauchi Local Government Area, of Bauchi State, are at a loss on how to deal with several cases of reported irregularities in the results being returned by officials at polling units.

PREMIUM TIMES can report that the collation was briefly stalled at the Baba Sidi Primary School collation centre due to widespread cases of alteration of in the result sheets.

Some ad hoc staff and materials from polling units in the metropolis are still missing almost 40 hours after the election ended.

Several people who gathered to witness the collation are worried at the haphazard nature of the collation and the results being turned in.

Unable to take a decision on how to resolve the matter, the election officer (E.O) walked out of the collation centre as party agents and people awaited his return to announce a decision.

Baba Sidi Primary School, which comprise of 78 polling units, is the largest ward in the local government.

