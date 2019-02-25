Missing materials, widespread alterations of results in Bauchi

[#2:49am, Central primary school,PU (034B), Misau LGA, Bauchi State Central Zone, Bauchi] Sorting starts....
Central primary school,PU (034B), Misau LGA, Bauchi State Central Zone, Bauchi] Sorting starts....

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Bauchi Local Government Area, of Bauchi State, are at a loss on how to deal with several cases of reported irregularities in the results being returned by officials at polling units.

PREMIUM TIMES can report that the collation was briefly stalled at the Baba Sidi Primary School collation centre due to widespread cases of alteration of in the result sheets.

Some ad hoc staff and materials from polling units in the metropolis are still missing almost 40 hours after the election ended.

Several people who gathered to witness the collation are worried at the haphazard nature of the collation and the results being turned in.

Unable to take a decision on how to resolve the matter, the election officer (E.O) walked out of the collation centre as party agents and people awaited his return to announce a decision.

Baba Sidi Primary School, which comprise of 78 polling units, is the largest ward in the local government.

Okowa Campaign AD

More details later.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.