Governor Dankwambo loses Gombe North Senatorial District to APC

Ibrahim Dankwambo
Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo [Photo credit: The Worldfolio]

The governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo, has lost his bid for the Senate seat of Gombe North Senatorial District.

He lost to the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Sa’idu Alkali, in Saturday’s National Assembly election.

Announcing the result at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the collation centre in Malam Sidi of Kwami Local Government Area of the state, the Returning Officer, Umar Gurama from the Federal Unversity Kashere, said Mr Alkali polled 152,546 votes.

Mr Dankwambo polled 88016 votes during Saturday National Assembly elections at the Gombe North Senatorial district in the state.

Also, the APC’s House of Representative candidate, Yaya Tongo, won the Kwami, Funakaye and Gombe federal constituency.

The Nafada/Dukku federal constituency was also won by Aishatu Dukku of the APC.

The APC also swept all the National Assembly seats in Gombe South Senatorial district and Yamaltu/Debate federal Constituency.

