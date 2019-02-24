Buhari leads in seven of nine LGAs in Gombe

President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress is leading his rival, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP in Gombe State, according to the results of nine local government areas announced on Sunday.

Gombe is a PDP state being governed by Ibrahim Dankwambo, who is running for the Senate.

The results of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections received in Gombe, show that the APC, is ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in seven of the nine LGAs results announced.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the collation was being presided over by Kyari Mohammed, Vice Chancellor, Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola.

The presidential elections results from Gombe LGA showed that APC polled 86, 162 votes, while PDP scored 7,634 votes.

In Nafada LGA, APC scored 15, 417 votes while PDP scored 5, 792 votes.

In Yamaltu-Deba LGA, APC scored 56, 157 votes to defeat PDP which scored 13, 248 votes.

In Dukku LGA, APC scored 36, 010 votes against PDP’s 7,435 while in Kwami LGA, APC polled 36, 317 to beat PDP which had 6,614 votes.

In Balanga LGA, APC scored 29, 647 to defeat PDP which had 14, 614 while in Kaltungo LGA, APC scored 20, 944 against PDP’s 20, 733.

However, PDP defeated APC in Shongom and Billiri LGAs.

In Shongom LGA, PDP scored 12, 871 votes against APC’s 9, 642 while in Billiri LGA, APC scored 15, 331 votes while PDP scored 21, 328 votes.

Results for Funakaye and Akko LGAs are yet to be presented.(NAN)

